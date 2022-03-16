ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kim K Gushes Over Pete on ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ + Pooh Shiesty Legal Update

By Justin Thomas | Reach Media Associate Editor
 4 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Pooh Shiesty Legal Team Use His $3.4 Million Net Worth To Have Case Dismissed


Pooh Shiesty’s legal team is going hard trying to get the Memphis rapper’s case dismissed altogether.

In the latest developments in the case, lawyers for Shiesty argue his net worth of approximately $3.4 Million would overall eliminate him from participating in such a petty crime.

The ongoing case has gone through a variety of changes including the victim recanting his statement altogether. Lawyers for the 22-year-old say the artist would not shoot a man over a few hundred dollars worth of drugs. Lawyers also point out that the government claims the ‘7.62 God’ rapper of shooting a well-known drug dealer who knew him well and could easily identify him’ but claims there is no hard evidence that supports that theory.

The official statement reads:

“With that said, the Government wants this Court to believe Mr. Williams, with a net worth of $3,449,446, planned a robbery, then committed a robbery, and then shot a known drug dealer who knew him well and could easily identify him. There is no evidence of Mr. Williams involvement in a robbery. There is no audio or even texts discussing a robbery. No drugs or weapons were seized or recovered by law enforcement from Bay Harbor. There are no cooperators in this case. There are no statements of co-defendants.” Reports also state that the defense intends to provide “ballistics and forensic evidence” proving Shiesty did not fire a weapon or hit anyone. They also claim the dealer in question was facing Shiesty at the time of the shooting, with medical records indicating Shiesty would’ve been unable to shoot the man at the angle in question because he was “sitting in a prone position.”

Shiesty pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to possess a firearm and faces up to eight years in prison due to his plea, however the defense feels a fair sentencing will be between 37 – 46 months.

Will the Memphis rapper be able to get out and see any more stardom from his so far short-lived rap career?

Source: Getty Images: Photo by Cindy Ord/ Frazer Harrison / Radio One Digital

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Pete Davidson on ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’


Skims founder and billionaire reality tv show star Kim Kardashian recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and couldn’t help but to gush about her new man, Pete Davidson.

When Ellen asked the Skims founder how she felt since becoming ‘Instagram official’ with Davidson, Kim said, “I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re so cute,’ but then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.’”

Kardashian joked in the teaser clip that she hasn’t really dated since “before Instagram existed” so she didn’t know ‘what the rules’ were about posting her boo thang on social media. The business mogul also explained that turning 40 as well as dating Pete Davidson has changed her entire outlook on life.

“It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it,” Kardashian shared. “I went for it, and, you know what? I’m in my 40s, like, f–k it — sorry — just go for it, find your happiness.

“I went for it, and I took my time, and I found it, and it feels so good, ” she continued, “and I want to hold onto that forever.”

Kanye will be starting another rant in 5, 4, 3…

Meanwhile, Ye has shared another music video of him decapitating a claymation version of Davidson and Wednesday he claimed to be seriously concerned about Davidson getting Kim and their four children ‘hooked on drugs.’

#Kim And Kanye#Court
Community Policy