ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart announces plans to hire 50,000 workers by end of April

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNTW6_0ehErVra00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart on Wednesday announced plans to hire about 50,000 more employees nationwide by the end of April.

According to CNN, the Arkansas-based supermarket chain – which is the country’s largest retailer – said in a news release that it is seeking associates to fill positions in “stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain facilities.”

The news comes months after the U.S. Labor Department reported a record-high 11.4 million job openings in December, followed by 11.3 million the following month, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In September, Walmart increased its minimum hourly pay to $12, according to the Journal. Now, the company’s average hourly rate is $16.40 and is as high as $30 in some markets, according to the news release. The retailer, which employs about 1.6 million people in the U.S., also hired about 18,500 pharmacy workers and 4,500 truck drivers in 2021, the release said.

To learn more about the open positions, visit Walmart’s job search website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Plans for Walmart Closings in 2022

Walmart is the nation’s largest brick and mortar retailer, but are more lower-performing locations expected to close in 2022?. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on international statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to several economic experts and media outlets, including QuerySprout.com, The Wall Street Journal, Corporate.Walmart.com, Business Insider, and BestLifeOnline.com.
Joel Eisenberg

How Will Walmart’s New Business Changes Impact Their Consumers?

In-store Walmart shoppingCorporate.Walmart.com, for media purposes. This article is free of bias, and is based on accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article have been verified by outlets that are attributed below, including Corporate.Walmart.com, Shelley E. Kohan for Forbes.com, Doug McMillon (CEO of Walmart), and Amanda McDonald, Kristen Warfield, and Faye Brennan for EatThis.com.
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Labor Department#Cox Media Group#Food Drink#Cnn#Donnamorriswmt#The U S Labor Department#The Wall Street Journal
The Independent

A Walmart employee was caught on camera increasing price tag by 350 per cent

A Walmart employee was filmed replacing the cost of salad dressing at the chain superstore from $2.24 to $7.88. The viral video, which has over three million views, showed an increase of more than 350 per cent.The TikTok was shared on 5 March by user @devious_love, who goes by Shawn Connor on the app. In the clip, the Walmart employee is seen in the salad dressing aisle printing out price tag labels that read $7.88 and switching them in for the old $2.24 price tags. Connor captioned the TikTok video, “wtf!!!”Many TikTok users believed the price hike was caused by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

Walmart's Shortages Are Getting Worse And Worse—We Can’t Believe This News!

Walmart continues to be a one-stop-shop for many people, suiting customers’ needs for clothing, appliances, entertainment devices and even groceries. As seen in many recent Reddit threads, however, shoppers have voiced their concerns over food shortages, and particularly, a lack of frozen chicken in their local Walmart stores. Some have documented photos of empty aisles, footage of missing chicken in their store’s meat sections, and continue to share related stories.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fortune

As of next month, there will be just 3 Kmarts left in the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kmart’s famous blue light is getting really, really dim. The once omnipresent retailer will see its number of U.S. locations drop to three next month, with...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Walmart Employees Share What They Wish Customers Knew

Anyone who's ever worked in retail can tell you that customers can be both vital parts to your success and the bane of your existence. You may be helping a sweet old lady with her groceries or you may be trying to deal with an irate woman in baggy sweats trying to haggle for imaginary deals. In a place that serves nearly 240 million customers alone each week (via Statista), employees of Walmart from the deli counter to the electronics department are no strangers to dealing with customers both good and bad. With 1.6 million associates in the U.S. (via Walmart), Walmart employees have a pretty daunting task of doing their job and keeping their customers satisfied.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
TheStreet

BJ's Warehouse Club Targets Costco and Walmart’s Sam's Club

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report and Walmart's (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report Sam's Club dominate the warehouse club market. The two companies, however, have a third, much smaller rival: BJ's Wholesale (BJ) - Get BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Report, which wants to make a bigger splash.
RETAIL
iheart.com

Grocery Stores Are Putting Security Tags On Meat Now

FED UP! These grocery stores are FED UP with people stealing so they're doing what they can to stop menaces from coming up on their inventory. Someone posted a hilarious Tiktok showing that a grocery store managed to put an apparatus around flanks of rib eye steaks connected to a security tag in hopes to prevent people from running off without paying for it. The steaks were going for $20.83 for two pieces of rib eye. Do you think this is necessary?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Kroger Employee Arrested For Allegedly Committing Disturbing Crime In Restroom

Kroger is the nation's second most popular grocery store by market share, according to Statista. Although Walmart emerged as the "far and away leader" in 2017, boasting over 25% of the nation's grocery market share, Kroger offers what some consider to be an irresistibly old-school vibe – which is likely a natural extension of the fact that Kroger has been around in some form or another in the "selling groceries" business since before the turn of the 20th century. Right now, however, Kroger is dealing with a very modern legal issue.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
82K+
Followers
91K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy