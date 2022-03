Pittsburgh has placed an original-round RFA tender on quarterback Dwayne Haskins. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) As expected, Haskins receives an RFA tender which is worth $2.54 million. The 24-year-old QB is currently third on the depth chart behind newly-acquired Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Whether there will be an actual competition for the starting job remains to be seen given the contract Trubisky received yesterday. At this point, Haskins has no fantasy value.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO