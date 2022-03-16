Barron County snowmobile trails close

Conservation officer Darrin Kittelson (International Falls 1) reports another busy weekend with snowmobile and ice fishing activities on the big lakes. People are reminded to use caution and common sense as the weather warms up and the ice conditions change. Also, it might be a good time to get the shelters off the ice on Rainy Lake even though the deadline is not until March 31. Enforcement action for the week involved snowmobile speed, no angling license, failure to stop a snowmobile at a stop sign, and loud exhaust.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO