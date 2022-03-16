Barron County snowmobile trails close

On March 12, two snowmobilers from Rapid City South Dakota, Rory Simonson and Jon P. LaFramboise were trapped by an avalanche while snowmobiling on the Sierra Madre mountains in Carbon County. At 1:02 p.m., the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Simonson that he and LaFramboise were caught...
Seasonal weight limitations on all Ashland County trunk highways will begin at noon Wednesday, March 16. Enforcement will begin at that time and the ban will stay in effect until further notice. The county reserves the right to post weight limitations earlier than the stated time and date if road conditions necessitate such action.
Conservation officer Darrin Kittelson (International Falls 1) reports another busy weekend with snowmobile and ice fishing activities on the big lakes. People are reminded to use caution and common sense as the weather warms up and the ice conditions change. Also, it might be a good time to get the shelters off the ice on Rainy Lake even though the deadline is not until March 31. Enforcement action for the week involved snowmobile speed, no angling license, failure to stop a snowmobile at a stop sign, and loud exhaust.
The Barron County Highway Traffic Safety Committee, at their March 8 meeting, reviewed information received from the Department of Transportation on its Construction 2022 Impacts. It included the following road construction projects scheduled in Barron County:. • Highway 8: County P, town of Barron, east to Wye Street, city of...
On March 3 the Moose Lake Improvement Association met and discussed the possibility of looking at keeping the Moose Lake panfish bag limit at 10, of which only five can be crappies and with only one over 12 inches. This is an incredibly good thought because normally everyone always keeps...
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A lock stands between residents and the Savannah River Bluffs Heritage trail. It was closed recently, and many people in North Augusta wonder what’s going on. “We all love the park. We all agree. The park is a wonderful thing,” Diane Koehne told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. […]
Barron County Votes, a nonpartisan organization that promotes civic engagement, is encouraging all eligible citizens to prepare to vote in the April 5 Spring Election. Learn how to register, request an absentee ballot, and see who is on the ballot at MyVote.WI.gov. The April 5 ballot will include candidates for...
Extended mountain-bike trails, a new walking trail at an undeveloped site, the addition of a boardwalk at a Burr Oak Township parcel and some much-needed improvements at a signature location await St. Joseph County’s Parks and Recreation Department later this year.
Agency director Jaymes MacDonald recently reviewed the department’s to-do list for 2022. It’s clear, he said, there will be little down time once the weather is conducive for work to commence.
...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is extending the public comment period for the draft environmental impact statement that it has prepared for the proposed relocation of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline. The comment period is extended by one month and will now close on April 15.
Spring will start on March 20, according to the calendar. Let’s hope it works out that way. I’m writing this on Sunday, but the news says it will be warm this week, so we can only hope! The ice we had was very dangerous, especially for us older folks.
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – 1,400 people are expected to turn up for a world record shotski attempt in Eagle River, and the city approved the permits for the event, under a few conditions. During a March 1 meeting of the Common Council of the City of Eagle River,...
Two mountain bike trails on the Pisgah National Forest — Holly Springs Trail and Schoolhouse Trail — are closed for renovations and expected to reopen by mid-April. The trails are located on the Grandfather Ranger District. Holly Springs Trail, known locally as the Sinkhole Trail and located near Upper Creek in Burke County, will receive maintenance focused on restoring drainage and eliminating trail braiding.
Sedona News – The upper portion of Cathedral Rock Trail will temporarily close to the public for construction starting March 16. The closure will remain in place through April 30, but could lift earlier if construction work ends sooner. The Forest Service Red Rock Trail Crew will be reconstructing rock walls and check steps during the closure. [...]
The post Portion of Cathedral Rock Trail to close for maintenance starting March 16 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Comments / 0