ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Barron County snowmobile trails close

By Writers block: 3G: Going, going, but not gone
APG of Wisconsin
 1 day ago

The Barron County snowmobile trails closed Wednesday. The trails were open for 52...

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
APG of Wisconsin

Ashland County imposes road weight limits

Seasonal weight limitations on all Ashland County trunk highways will begin at noon Wednesday, March 16. Enforcement will begin at that time and the ban will stay in effect until further notice. The county reserves the right to post weight limitations earlier than the stated time and date if road conditions necessitate such action.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
Duluth News Tribune

Snowmobile trail conditions expected to deteriorate fast this week

Conservation officer Darrin Kittelson (International Falls 1) reports another busy weekend with snowmobile and ice fishing activities on the big lakes. People are reminded to use caution and common sense as the weather warms up and the ice conditions change. Also, it might be a good time to get the shelters off the ice on Rainy Lake even though the deadline is not until March 31. Enforcement action for the week involved snowmobile speed, no angling license, failure to stop a snowmobile at a stop sign, and loud exhaust.
DULUTH, MN
APG of Wisconsin

DOT's road projects in Barron County announced

The Barron County Highway Traffic Safety Committee, at their March 8 meeting, reviewed information received from the Department of Transportation on its Construction 2022 Impacts. It included the following road construction projects scheduled in Barron County:. • Highway 8: County P, town of Barron, east to Wye Street, city of...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
County
Barron County, WI
Barron County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
APG of Wisconsin

Moose Lake News

On March 3 the Moose Lake Improvement Association met and discussed the possibility of looking at keeping the Moose Lake panfish bag limit at 10, of which only five can be crappies and with only one over 12 inches. This is an incredibly good thought because normally everyone always keeps...
POLITICS
WJBF

Parking issue forces Savannah River Bluffs Trail to close temporarily

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A lock stands between residents and the Savannah River Bluffs Heritage trail. It was closed recently, and many people in North Augusta wonder what’s going on. “We all love the park. We all agree. The park is a wonderful thing,” Diane Koehne told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
APG of Wisconsin

Barron County Votes: It’s time to prepare for the Spring Election

Barron County Votes, a nonpartisan organization that promotes civic engagement, is encouraging all eligible citizens to prepare to vote in the April 5 Spring Election. Learn how to register, request an absentee ballot, and see who is on the ballot at MyVote.WI.gov. The April 5 ballot will include candidates for...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Sturgis Journal

Bike, walking trail worked planned for county parks

Extended mountain-bike trails, a new walking trail at an undeveloped site, the addition of a boardwalk at a Burr Oak Township parcel and some much-needed improvements at a signature location await St. Joseph County’s Parks and Recreation Department later this year. Agency director Jaymes MacDonald recently reviewed the department’s to-do list for 2022. It’s clear, he said, there will be little down time once the weather is conducive for work to commence. ...
BURR OAK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowmobile
APG of Wisconsin

DNR extends Line 5 comment deadline

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is extending the public comment period for the draft environmental impact statement that it has prepared for the proposed relocation of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline. The comment period is extended by one month and will now close on April 15.
WISCONSIN STATE
APG of Wisconsin

Minong news

Spring will start on March 20, according to the calendar. Let’s hope it works out that way. I’m writing this on Sunday, but the news says it will be warm this week, so we can only hope! The ice we had was very dangerous, especially for us older folks.
MINONG, WI
Smoky Mountain News

Two Pisgah bike trails closed for renovation

Two mountain bike trails on the Pisgah National Forest — Holly Springs Trail and Schoolhouse Trail — are closed for renovations and expected to reopen by mid-April. The trails are located on the Grandfather Ranger District. Holly Springs Trail, known locally as the Sinkhole Trail and located near Upper Creek in Burke County, will receive maintenance focused on restoring drainage and eliminating trail braiding.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Sedona.Biz

Portion of Cathedral Rock Trail to close for maintenance starting March 16

Sedona News – The upper portion of Cathedral Rock Trail will temporarily close to the public for construction starting March 16. The closure will remain in place through April 30, but could lift earlier if construction work ends sooner. The Forest Service Red Rock Trail Crew will be reconstructing rock walls and check steps during the closure. [...] The post Portion of Cathedral Rock Trail to close for maintenance starting March 16 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy