JUPITER, Fla. -- An annual tradition inside the clubhouse every Spring Training is observing who changed his number from the previous season. On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas walked in full uniform to the covered batting cages at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex wearing his No. 11 jersey for the first time for photo day. Rojas switched from No. 19 to pay tribute to his grandfather Rafael and his mother, Norma Naidenoff, who died within a week of each other in January.

MLB ・ 13 HOURS AGO