Least popular dog breeds in America

Raleigh pet lovers are big fans of one dog breed — and they’re not alone. Labrador retrievers top the list of furry friends registered with the American Kennel Club both in Raleigh and across the United States, according to figures shared March 15. Overall, the list of favorite...
Tonybob is a 6 year old pup looking for a loving home to call his own! He is nervous with new people and will need some time in his new home to get comfortable. Going slow and being gentle with him is what it's going to take to gain his trust and for him to show you how sweet he really is!
When you live in an apartment, finding the right pup for you can be a challenge. Here are five small, calm dog breeds perfect for apartment living.
The shrine is located near a Neolithic campsite used by hunters during gazelle migration seasons. Deep in the Jordan desert, a team of Jordanian and French archaeologists from the South Eastern Badia Archaeological Project (SEBAP) have uncovered a “unique” and “almost intact” Neolithic shrine. They believe that it’s about 9,000 years old.
Bison removals began at the Stephens Creek administrative area in Yellowstone National Park late last week as the animals began to migrate from the interior of the park into the Gardiner, Montana Basin. The gathering of the bison at Stephens Creek is part of the Interagency Bison Management Plan, whose...
ALTHOUGH the kitchen is the heart of the home, it is also the place that gets the dirtiest the quickest. There are many tips for cleaning a kitchen once the mess is already there, but you’re better off trying to prevent the mess before you even start cooking. A...
A UK zoo monkey is drawing comparisons to King Kong after climbing a tall pole to swipe a seagull from the sky — which it then battered to death and devoured in front of stunned onlookers. A TikTok video of the brutal moment has amassed over 2 million views on TikTok since Sunday, Kennedy News reported.
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years. “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
Spanish animal protection charity, Equalia, led an undercover investigation into an Italian chicken farm between July and August 2021. The raw footage is horrific and disturbing and shows the realities of poultry farms. The exposed chicken farm supplies chickens to AIA, Europe’s fourth-largest poultry producer, which sells its products around the world.
At the heart of America is a packed bag. “Go west, young man, and grow up with the country,” newspaper editor Horace Greeley once exclaimed. A proponent of westward expansion, Greeley rightfully struck at the heart of a particularly American brand of freedom: the ability to get the hell out of dodge.
Deciding to bring a baby into the world is a very big decision made by couples, but once that decision is made, another one is lurking and arguably just as important: coming up with a name. With so many names out there, it can be overwhelming. When my wife and...
To what extent have you really bonded with that special feline in your life? And how can you strengthen that connection and take it to a deeper level?
Four pet-setting pooches have been on over 70 flights. Oksana Nabokova, 33, books two extra seats and packs a case of meat for Samoyeds, Maya, Lily, Charlie and Marvel. The influencer, of New York, has taken them to Aruba, Mexico and Paris and said: “We’ve created amazing memories.”
State and tribal wildlife officials lethally removed three adult mountain lions from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake this winter, euthanizing the large cats because they had grown habituated to people and were preying on an isolated population of bighorn sheep used for herd augmentations across the West. Bears and...
Colorado is filled with so many beautiful spaces and places. Those places are filled with various forms of wildlife and one of the most popular without a doubt are elk. In fact, there are more elk in Colorado (almost 300,000) than most other states combined. We've had so many different...
