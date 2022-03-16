ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abercrombie Launched Activewear Just a Few Hours Ago & It’s Already Starting to Sell Out

By Summer Cartwright
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Abercrombie has been in the midst of a major rebranding moment for the past couple of years. What was once an overprices and exclusive store for preppy teens and snooty young adults has now become a haven for pretty much everybody. The clothes have changed from logo-clad polos and jackets to on-trend faux leather pants and exercise dresses . So, it really should’ve come as no surprise that the store launched a line of workout clothes today, but alas, we’re in shock. Mostly because everything they’ve got is the perfect combo of performance, comfort and style.

Take, for example, their lined running shorts . They’re lightweight, sweat-wicking and come with a hidden pocket for small personal items. And they come in some supremely chic colorways, like a periwinkle purple and vibrant aqua. Or how about the 7/8-length leggings that impress with a sculpting high-waist shape, but make history thanks to the short option available for smaller shoppers.

The whole line of clothes is dubbed YPB which stands for Your Personal Best. The addition to Abercrombie’s ever-evolving clothing options is all thanks to the brand’s fans who asked, practically begged, for some more activewear choices. All of the options come in neutral tones or subtle colors that don’t overwhelm or draw too much attention (a plus for shy gym-goers like myself). Size options range from XXS to XXL and the prices vary from $29 for a hat to $100 for a windbreaker . Accessories like gym bags are also available.

So, what’s worth buying here? Depends on what you’re after. If you want something that’s fashionable and functional, check out the color block tank and leggings set . It’s the kind of combo that will be the talk of brunch and the focal point of a pilates class. Into function over form? Respect. Head over to the windbreaker to snag your new spring essentials. It protects against winds, rains and sweaty workouts.

Need some more inspo? No prob. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our fav looks from Abercombie’s new athleisure line, YPB. If you see something you like, grab it quick. Some sizes are already starting to sell out.

YPB Squareneck Slim Tank

Nothing creates a more flattering shape than a cropped tank with color-blocked sides . Your curves will pop in the best way possible in this set. The style of it is so cute, you’ll wear it every destination you can—not just the gym.



YPB Squareneck Slim Tank $49


Buy Now

YPB 7/8-Length Leggings

If you’re under 5’4″ you know how hard it can be to find a pair of leggings that actually fit. These high-rise ones come in a short option that’ll make your life so much easier. The sculpting high-waist shape is merely an added bonus.



YPB 7/8-Length Leggings $65


Buy Now

YPB Henley Slim Tank

Yes, it is possible to have a stylish workout top that you can also wear on dates, to the office or to dinner with friends. This henley proves it . The sand color is giving us alllll of the Skims vibes and allll of the savings since it’s under $50.



YPB Henley Slim Tank $49


Buy Now

YPB Lined Running Shorts

Lightweight and airy, these running shorts are a must-have for distance runners and sprinters alike. If you’re not so much into cardio and more so into filling your closet with comfy clothes, these shorts are most def for you, too.



YPB Lined Running Shorts $45


Buy Now

YPB Satin Windbreaker

This wind- and water-resistant jacket is everything an outdoor walker, runner or commuter needs in their life. It protects against the elements and looks fashionable thanks to the cropped cut. Wear it with leggings or a pair of your fav cargo pants.



YPB Satin Windbreaker $100


Buy Now

YPB Lined Running Shorts

Same running shorts above. Just had to include them again in this oatmeal colorway that will be in our dreams until it arrives on our doorstep.



YPB Lined Running Shorts $45


Buy Now
IN THIS ARTICLE
