Marina Ovsyannikova: Russian TV editor releases statement after being arrested for anti-war protest

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who staged an anti- war protest live on state television, has been fined for her actions.

The TV editor has also given a statement after she was arrested earlier this week.

"It was my anti-war decision. I made this decision by myself because I don't like Russia starting this invasion," Ms Ovsyannikova said, after being interrogated for 14 hours with no legal help.

The 30,000 rouble (£214) fine relates to a video message she posted before the protest.

