Marina Ovsyannikova: Russian TV editor releases statement after being arrested for anti-war protest
Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who staged an anti- war protest live on state television, has been fined for her actions.
The TV editor has also given a statement after she was arrested earlier this week.
"It was my anti-war decision. I made this decision by myself because I don't like Russia starting this invasion," Ms Ovsyannikova said, after being interrogated for 14 hours with no legal help.
The 30,000 rouble (£214) fine relates to a video message she posted before the protest.
