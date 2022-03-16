ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dom Amore: Matt Knowling brings winning habits to NCAA Tournament-bound Yale men’s basketball team

By Dom Amore, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

If Matt Knowling is known for one thing, it’s winning. It isn’t everything, it’s the only thing he knows. Never gets tired of it.

Is there anything better?

“With him, that’s the word that you think about, he’s a winner,” Yale men’s basketball coach James Jones said. “He’s going to find a way to help you win. I think we lost more games the first month of the season than he did in four years of high school, and he’s been nothing but spectacular since we put him in the starting lineup.”

East Catholic went 101-5 during Knowling’s high school career. Yale had seven losses in nonconference play before Jones, the winningest coach in Yale’s long history, started the sophomore on Dec. 28. The Bulldogs went 13-4 after that and reached the Ivy League Tournament.

“I’m not afraid to lead,” Knowling said. “I know I’m one of the younger guys on the team, but I’m not afraid to lead. I’m consistent in my attitude I bring the court and in what I do on the court and try to be a good teammate. East Catholic taught me how to be a man, don’t be afraid to be different. I took some of the values Coach [Luke] Reilly taught to Yale. He’d say, ‘one percent uncommon,’ and I tried to take that with me.

When the clock ran out in the Ivy League championship game, Knowling’s thoughts drifted back.

“It was a crazy feeling,” he said. “The thoughts go all the way back to the moment we were told the season was canceled last year, and all the Zoom meetings and the practices really paid off and it was great to be with my teammates at that moment.”

This weekend, Coach Jones told the players it doesn’t matter what the situation is, “Just go out and do what you’ve been doing your whole life.”

And Knowling did what he has done his whole life: He won, scoring in double figures both games and making the all-tournament team as Yale knocked off Penn and Princeton to secure an NCAA Tournament berth. Yale, a No. 14 seed, kicks off their tournament against No. 3 seed Purdue in the first round on Friday at 2 p.m. ET in Milwaukee.

The only thing that has slowed Knowling’s winning roll is COVID-19. It wiped out the CIAC state tournament during his senior year when he was one of the top players in the state and his entire freshman year at Yale.

“All of this really brought us closer,” he said. “We’re really rooting for one another. Nobody cares who gets all the attention in the spotlight. That was a really big part of us winning.”

The 6-foot-5 and 195-pound Knowling provided an inside scoring punch once Jones started him at power forward. He started all 14 Ivy League games and averaged 10.8 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting 63.0 percent (58-of-92) from the field.

“He gets fired up in games, and he tries to get the upperclassman, or whoever else who needs a kick in the pants, he’s happy to speak up,” Jones said, “He learned how to play basketball the right way.”

Jones remembers going to watch Knowling play at East Catholic and being unable to get a parking space. He knew big crowds and moments like last weekend in Boston wouldn’t scare him. Another coach who noticed Knowling was UConn’s Dan Hurley, whose son, Drew, played at East Catholic.

“Just being so close to the program and knowing what Coach [Luke Reilly] does, I saw Matt a lot over the years,” Hurley said. “This is not surprising. His IQ and the way James uses him, I think, is brilliant to bring out all of his skill in that four spot.”

Knowling scored 17 points against Cornell and Princeton and 19 vs. Columbia during the season as Yale took on the look of a contender as Jones found the right pieces and made them fit. Yale previously made the NCAA Tournament in 2016, upsetting Baylor in the first round and scaring the heck out of Duke in the second, and in 2019 lost to LSU. The Bulldogs will have a titanic challenge in Purdue (27-7) and its 7-foot-4, 295-pound center Zach Edey and point guard Jaden Ivey, a potential NBA lottery pick.

“We’re going to in super confident and play our style of basketball, not let anyone speed us up,” Knowling said.

When he chose to play at Yale, Knowling said he was making a “40-year decision.” He’s undeclared but planning for a degree in psychology. When he learned his freshman season wouldn’t be played, Knowling walled out any second thoughts.

“I never had any regrets,” he said. “I told myself I was going to use the time to better myself on the court and off the court. get stronger, faster become a better player.”

And while he was doing that, he returned to East Catholic to coach the freshman team.

“It was my first time coaching and it was a lot of fun,” Knowling said.

“We went 10-0, too.”

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

