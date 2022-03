SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Kris Bryant may have found a home in more ways than the one his seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies represents. Since 2018, Bryant has been the definition of the modern, multi-positional player. Only the '19 season, when he played 115 games at third base for the Cubs, did he reach triple figures at any one spot. Even then, his outfield appearances (44) were significant, and he had some guest spots (three) at first base.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO