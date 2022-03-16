ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McConnell says the U.S. strategy to avoid escalation in Ukraine isn't working, but a UK ambassador points to a 'fine line'

By WUKY
WUKY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an impassioned call for more aid from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to members of Congress, the Biden administration has unveiled another $800 in security assistance. But Kentucky’s top Republican maintains a bolder response is necessary to deter Russia....

The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘panicking’ in fear of revolution, as Russia admits deploying hypersonic missiles

Vladimir Putin is “panicking” over the prospect that his government could be overthrown by a Russian revolution amid his war in Ukraine, Boris Johnson said.The Russian president fears that civilians will also want the free press and free elections that Ukraine has had, the PM said.Mr Johnson told the Conservative Party spring conference that Putin is terrified that the Russian people will be inspired by revolutions – in Georgia in 2003, and Ukraine in 2004 – to revolt and demand democracy.Meanwhile, Russia has admitted to firing hypersonic weapons to destroy a missiles and weapons depot in western Ukraine.The “dagger” missiles, that can evade defence systems, were deployed for the first time during Russia’s invasion to target the underground storage site in the Ivano-Frankivsk region – an official said.Igor Konashenkov, a Russian defence ministry spokesman, has confirmed at a briefing that the Kinzhal missiles had hit the site – but Reuters news agency said it was not able to independently verify his statements.
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
Telegraph

Captured Russian soldiers: We will be ‘dead’ if we are sent back home

Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have said they will be “dead” if they return home, where they will be regarded as failures and killed. Captured troops - who have been filmed in breach of the Geneva Convention - have begged not to be sent back to Russia, fearing they will be shot by their own people.
Washington Post

After Russian oligarch’s $120 million yacht is seized, Putin allies search for safe waters

As world leaders step up the enforcement of sanctions on Russian oligarchs to put pressure on those close to the Kremlin in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, government officials are hitting the oligarchs where it hurts: Some ultrawealthy Russians are having to deal with efforts to seize their luxury yachts valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
The Independent

Former MI6 spy says Vladimir Putin has ‘overreached’ and made ‘gross miscalculations’ in Ukraine

A former British spy has said Russian president Vladimir Putin has “overreached” in his invasion of Ukraine and that the “despicable operation will lead to his downfall”.Christopher Steele, who worked for MI6 for more than two decades and ran the Russia desk for the intelligence service between 2006 and 2009, said Mr Putin “can’t be resurrected in the international community” after declaring war more than two weeks ago.He told Sky News: “I don’t see him surviving this in the long term. I think we’ve gone over a watershed here. An operation on this scale is really beyond Russia......
Fox News

What does Russia's Putin fear most?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been ringing propaganda-laced alarm bells about the U.S.-led NATO alliance. Putin portrays it as the "enemy" at Russia’s gates, threatening the besieged motherland — which only Putin can defend. But the alliance is instead comprised of Russia’s sovereign, free, democratic neighbors committed to...
