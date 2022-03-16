ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

8 hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning at Polk County hotel

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdCgL_0ehEmX5t00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight people were hospitalized Sunday for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR).

Authorities were called to the Sleep Inn & Suites Lakeland located at 4321 Lakeland Park Drive late Sunday morning after several guests said they were not feeling well. A news release said the guests reported smelling “a strange odor” in their hotel rooms.

Tampa teen going 130 mph nearly hits officer: police

When first responders checked the rooms on the second floor, they measured carbon monoxide (CO)
readings of approximately 160 PPM. For reference, the OSHA Permissible Exposure Limit for an 8-hour exposure period is 5,000 ppm, according to the USDA .

Authorities said the source of the carbon monoxide was discovered to be within a riser room with commercial water heaters. A venting pipe was disconnected, and the reported level of CO was 550 PPM.

After testing additional floors, fire crews opened all windows and doors to allow the property to ventilate. The building was cleared once a reading of 0 PPM was measured.

A total of eight patients, including four adults and four children, were transported to local hospitals for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
WFLA

1 killed at senior living complex in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed Saturday evening at a senior living center in Pinellas County, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Authorities said a fire broke out at Noble Senior living around 9 p.m. The two-story building is an assisted living center located in Lealman, Pinellas County. Firefighters arrived and found […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Health
Polk County, FL
Government
County
Polk County, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide Poisoning#Osha#Sleep Inn#Usda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WFLA

WFLA

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy