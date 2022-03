It looks like we'll have more than one Montana contestant to cheer for in the upcoming season of American Ninja Warrior. About a month ago we shared the story of a Butte teenager who'll compete in season 14 as they begin taping this month. Now we're learning the story of another Montana resident who will put his skills to the test on the ninja course for all of us viewers at home to see. And he has a pretty incredible backstory that led to his involvement in the show.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO