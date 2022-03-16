ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Coinbase Pay lets you add funds directly to your wallet

By Emma Roth
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is introducing a new tool, called Coinbase Pay, that’s supposed to simplify the process of loading cryptocurrencies into your wallet. As outlined on Coinbase’s site, you can access Coinbase Pay through the Coinbase Wallet extension for Google Chrome. You’ll have to connect your wallet to your Coinbase account...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Coinbase blocks 25K crypto wallets related to Russians involved in illicit activity

Coinbase Global (COIN -2.6%) is blocking ~25K addresses related to Russian individuals or entities the company believes to be engaging in illicit activities, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said in a blog post on Sunday. "Sanctions play a vital role in promoting national security and deterring unlawful aggression, and...
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Coinbase Enables Wallet Support for Solana Blockchain

For Coinbase Wallet users with no Solana wallets, the browser extension can auto-create one. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has added Solana to its list of blockchains supported by its wallet browser extension. As of Thursday, users can now send, receive and store Solana (SOL) and Solana Program Library (SPL) via the Coinbase Chrome browser extension. SPL tokens, Solana’s equivalent of Ethereum’s ERC-20 tokens, are the wallet’s first non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible digital asset. The tokens, however, will not be visible in the mobile wallet.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Best Of Both Worlds? Coinbase Adds Support For Solana

A cryptocurrency platform is adding additional support for one of the fast growing cryptocurrencies. What Happened: Coinbase Wallet, a unit of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) announced support for the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) ecosystem, which includes bringing the cryptocurrency into its Coinbase Wallet browser extension. Coinbase Wallet users can now send,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Google Chrome#Mastercard
Fast Company

Sign of the times: Klarna lets you pay for gas in installments

After moving into sustainable fashion, furniture, and other big-ticket items, buy now, pay later (BNPL) has moved into a new market: gasoline. Swedish shopping app Klarna announced a partnership with Chevron and Texaco that would allow users to pay off the price of filling their tanks in four installments over a six-week period, like any other purchase on its app. All users have to do is find a gas station in the app, create a $75 digital card, and use it to pay. Any unused funds will be returned to their account.
GAS PRICE
The Verge

MGM is now part of Amazon

Amazon’s purchase of MGM for $8.45 billion is complete, without a public response from the FTC on whether or not it will challenge the deal. Reports have suggested for months that the FTC was considering a challenge, and The Wall Street Journal noted earlier this month that Amazon certified it had given the FTC all necessary information, setting a mid-month deadline that it would close the deal, with or without a response from the agency and its new leader, Lina Khan.
BUSINESS
The Verge

New video game company aims to develop therapeutic games

Devolver Digital founder Mike Wilson is partnering with medical device expert Ryan Douglas to launch DeepWell Digital Therapeutics, a video game company that will both develop games that can treat health conditions. The company will also help outside companies identify existing games that have therapeutic value, the founders say. Video...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Verge

How to turn your Echo Show into a digital photo frame

As screens proliferate in our homes, it’s nice to put them to good use outside of when you’re using them. Just like your computer has a screensaver, your Echo Show smart display can be set to show pretty pictures when it’s not on active duty serving up YouTube recipes or streaming your favorite tunes and TV shows. In fact, all the smart displays in the Echo Show line double as more-than-capable digital photo frames.
TV SHOWS
The Verge

T-Mobile is adding PIN protection to its port-out process

T-Mobile will be adding a new layer of security to its port-out process with the addition of a PIN, according to the company. According to The T-Mo Report, which obtained an internal document, the new number transfer procedure would require users to obtain a six-digit PIN from T-Mobile’s app or site and provide it when attempting to change their number to a different provider, which could make it harder for bad actors to steal phone numbers in “SIM swapping” attacks.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Verizon makes Fios free for low-income customers through federal program

Verizon is introducing a new discount to its Fios Forward plans, which should let low-income customers get fiber internet for free when combined with discounts through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. The free tier, which is normally $40 a month, includes 300Mbps speeds as well as a $10 discount on a Verizon Unlimited Wireless plan. Customers who need more bandwidth (and are able to pay more) can get a gigabit connection for $50 a month with the ACP discount, which also includes more benefits and a larger cell plan discount.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

How to silence Google Assistant responses on your Android phone

You’re sitting in your office and decide to find out when your next appointment is. You pick up your phone and murmur quietly, “OK Google, when’s my next appointment?” And then, loud enough to be heard over the entire room, your Google Assistant announces, “Next up, you have an appointment with your urologist on September 3rd at 9AM.”
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Google’s Android app will finally let you delete the last 15 minutes of your search history

Google is finally bringing the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history to its Android app, the company confirmed to The Verge. “We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks,” Google spokesperson Ned Adriance said in a statement to The Verge. “We’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces.”
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Anker’s noise-canceling Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are on sale for $40 off today

This St. Patrick’s Day, you’re certainly in luck — that is, if you’re on the market for an affordable pair of noise-canceling earbuds. That’s because Anker is currently selling the excellent Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro for $129.99 on Amazon today, which is a $40 discount and the best price we’ve seen on the true wireless earbuds this year. These platform-agnostic earbuds deliver a lot of features and value for the price. We were impressed by their powerful sound quality as well as the fact they support LDAC (Sony’s higher-bitrate wireless streaming protocol) and multipoint Bluetooth, which allows you to connect them to two devices at once. That’s a feature not even Sony’s flagship 1000XM4 earbuds, which is our top pick for best noise-canceling earbuds, offer. However, while they do a decent job of silencing your surroundings, they don’t completely mute them, which is why — although they’re good — they’re not the best pair of noise-canceling earbuds on the market. Read our review.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Bored Ape Yacht Club creates a cryptocurrency to fund games, events, and merch

Yuga Labs took its next step toward trying to build a broader media empire around the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) series today with the announcement of a cryptocurrency called ApeCoin that will be the “primary token for all new products and services” from the company. That includes a newly announced play-to-earn blockchain game that the company plans to release later this year in partnership with the developer nWay.
GAMBLING
The Verge

Chrome OS tests variable refresh rate support

Google is testing support for variable refresh rates (VRR) in the Chrome OS 101 Dev Channel, as first spotted by Kevin Tofel at About Chromebooks. You have to enable a flag at chrome://flags#enable-variable-refresh-rate to access the feature, which Google says can be used with “capable displays.”. VRR helps prevent...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

The last-gen iPad Air is matching its lowest price at Amazon

The announcement of the latest iteration of the iPad Air at Apple’s Peek Performance event last week has resulted in price cuts for the last-gen model. Usually, the 2020 model of the iPad Air can only be found for $599.99, but Amazon currently has the 64GB model of this tablet in all colorways for $499.99. While the newer iPad Air comes with Apple’s M1 processor, the A14 Bionic chip in the 2020 model still provides more than enough power for a vast majority of applications. The iPad Air uses a 10.9-inch retina display with a resolution of 2360x1640, but for more details on the specs of the latest version of this tablet, feel free to read our review by Dan Seifert.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy