Bears release LB Danny Trevathan, make 3 signings official

(670 The Score) The Bears officially released veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan at the start of the NFL's new league year Wednesday afternoon.

Trevathan, who turns 32 next week, had been with the Bears since 2016 and played 67 games for the team. He suited up for just five games last season while dealing with multiple injuries.

Trevathan had one season remaining on the three-year deal that he signed in March 2020. That contract includes three void years attached from 2023-'25. The Bears will save $3.28 million in cap space if Trevathan is designated as a post-June 1 cut.

The Bears also officially announced the signings of defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi on a three-year deal, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick on a two-year deal and linebacker Nicholas Morrow on a one-year deal. The team also released running back Tarik Cohen and officially announced the trade of star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .