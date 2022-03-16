ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House Declines To State Position On Permanent Daylight Saving Time

By Nicholas Reimann
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday the Biden Administration hasn't taken a position yet on making Daylight Saving Time permanent, after the Senate's unanimous approval of a proposed change Tuesday drew widespread attention from media and the American public. Key Facts. Psaki said Wednesday the administration doesn't...

Comments / 39

W.T. F.
4d ago

That is the goofiest pic of Biden I've ever seen .

Reply(2)
18
Guest
4d ago

This White House is whishy washy! The guy in there has to think about this situation and maybe in 3 years he might remember why he is thinking about it!

Reply
2
Are U Real?
4d ago

It was created with the intent to save energy and accidents. Has done neither. It is a waste of time changing time Truck drivers have enough issues with delivery times as it is.

Reply
2
NBC News

Senate passes daylight saving time bill: What happens next?

In a surprising move, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make daylight savings time permanent around the country, meaning Americans would no longer need to change their clocks twice a year. Former Director of the Time Services Department for the U.S. Naval Observatory, Dr. Demetrios Matsakis, joins News NOW to explain why we have daylight savings time in the first place and why some people might not want to make the change. March 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Forbes

Forbes

