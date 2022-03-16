ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Surrogacy babies stranded in basement on the outskirts on Kyiv

By Paul Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LGOa_0ehElv7Q00

STRANDED surrogacy babies are being cared for in a makeshift clinic on the outskirts of Kyiv.

It is too dangerous for couples to enter the capital to collect the 21 children amid the airstrikes.

Ukrainian nurse Oksana Martynenko and her colleagues are now looking after them in a basement Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZpXfa_0ehElv7Q00
It remains unclear when couples will be allowed to take their out of the country Credit: Reuters

Ukrainian nurse Oksana Martynenko and her colleagues are now looking after them in a basement.

She said: “We cannot leave these babies. It is not their fault that parents cannot come to take them.”

Only two couples, from Germany and Argentina, have so far made it to Kyiv to collect their children.

It remains unclear when they will be allowed to take them out of the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03oXsm_0ehElv7Q00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJBtw_0ehElv7Q00

Ukraine is an international surrogacy hub, involving thousands of babies each year.

Exhausted nurse Antonina Yefymovych added: “We don’t have time to rest. It is tough, tough.

Help those fleeing conflict with The Sun’s Ukraine Fund

PICTURES of women and children fleeing the horror of Ukraine’s devastated towns and cities have moved Sun readers to tears.

Many of you want to help the five million caught in the chaos — and now you can, by donating to The Sun's Ukraine Fund.

Give as little as £3 or as much as you can afford and every penny will be donated to the Red Cross on the ground helping women, children, the old, the infirm and the wounded.

Donate here to help The Sun's fund

Or text to 70141 from UK mobiles

£3 — text SUN£3

£5 — text SUN£5

£10 — text SUN£10

Texts cost your chosen donation amount (e.g. £5) +1 standard message (we receive 100%). For full T&Cs visit redcross.org.uk/mobile

The Ukraine Crisis Appeal will support people in areas currently affected and those potentially affected in the future by the crisis.

In the unlikely event that the British Red Cross raise more money than can be reasonably and efficiently spent, any surplus funds will be used to help them prepare for and respond to other humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world.

For more information visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Helpless orphans cram into basement in Kyiv as they shelter from Putin's war machine: Up to 100,000 children who still need to be evacuated from Ukraine as Russian troops continue their assault

Up to 100,000 orphans are in dire need of evacuation from Ukraine, as Russia continues to shell and bombard cities all across the country. Orphans are being forced to hide in fear in basements, while Putin's army fires rockets indiscriminately, even striking an orphanage with an illegal cluster bomb according to reports.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surrogacy#Mobile#Ukrainian#The Sun S Ukraine Fund#The Red Cross
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Country
Germany
Country
Argentina
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Bodies of Russian troops killed in Ukraine ‘taken to Belarus to disguise true death toll’ as morgues overrun, say locals

CORPSES of dead Russian soldiers are being secretly taken back to Russia via Belarus in special planes, trains, and buses to avoid attracting attention, sources have claimed. Passengers at a train station in Belarus were reportedly "shocked" at the number of corpses being loaded up, while hospital staff have warned of "overflowing" morgues.
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
356K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy