Surrogacy babies stranded in basement on the outskirts on Kyiv

STRANDED surrogacy babies are being cared for in a makeshift clinic on the outskirts of Kyiv.

It is too dangerous for couples to enter the capital to collect the 21 children amid the airstrikes.

Ukrainian nurse Oksana Martynenko and her colleagues are now looking after them in a basement.

She said: “We cannot leave these babies. It is not their fault that parents cannot come to take them.”

Only two couples, from Germany and Argentina, have so far made it to Kyiv to collect their children.

It remains unclear when they will be allowed to take them out of the country.

Ukraine is an international surrogacy hub, involving thousands of babies each year.

Exhausted nurse Antonina Yefymovych added: “We don’t have time to rest. It is tough, tough.

