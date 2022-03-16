ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Limp Bizkit Still Sucks 2022 tour: How can I buy tickets?

By Kevin Quinitchett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MUSIC group Limp Bizkit rose to prominence during the late 1990s for their numerous releases.

When the hip-hop-influenced rock band announced they were going on tour, fans were curious about how to buy tickets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEEsN_0ehElA4d00
Limp Bizkit is embarking on their first concert tour in over a decade, their last tour was in 2011

How can I buy tickets to the Limp Bizkit Still Sucks tour?

Prior to Limp Bizkit's official tour announcement, the band teased their fans with concert plans on social media.

On February 21, 2022, the rockstars posted the cover of their Still Sucks album to Instagram.

They captioned the post: "give ye ole still sucks album a gander and tell us what songs you would like us to magnify."

On February 24, Limp Bizkit posted a clip of them rehearsing with the caption: "hot doggin on a Thursday, tour dates announcing soon."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcRqV_0ehElA4d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZgdJB_0ehElA4d00

Weeks later on March 16, the group stated on another Instagram display of their Still Sucks album: "STILL SUCKS TOUR 2022 - USA portion is underway - get yours limpbizkit.com."

For fans who want to secure their Limp Bizkit tickets at an earlier convenience, the pre-sale tickets are available on Thursday, March 17 at 10am in all local timezones.

Ticketmaster only has the pre-sale available for a limited amount of time.

General admission goes on sale the following day on Friday, March 18.

For more information regarding tickets and admission, visit Ticketmaster and Limp Bizkit's official website.

What are the tour dates?

The Still Sucks 2022 concert tour marks the group's first slew of performances since embarking on their 2010-2011 Gold Cobra Tour.

After Limp Bizkit stated plans for their 2022 slate of concerts, they also announced the dates and locations of where their heading.

The rock-rap band is set to perform in the following cities:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9Ljt_0ehElA4d00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8e2j_0ehElA4d00

Who are the members of Limp Bizkit?

With most of the band's early beginnings centered in Jacksonville, Florida, they formed in 1994.

The group consists of frontman Fred Durst, Sam Rivers, John Otto, Wes Borland, and DJ Lethal.

Behind landing on the Limp Bizkit moniker, Fred Durst told fans on Reddit he was considering other band names such as: "Gimp Disco, Split D**kslit, B**** Piglet, and Blood Fart."

After signing to Interscope's record label, they released their first studio album, Three Dollar Bill Y'all, in July of 1997.

