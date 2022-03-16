Planet Fitness wants to put a gym in Ridgedale Center

In a first, the Minneapolis Club will open its restaurant and bar to non-members as part of a team-up with acclaimed local chef Jamie Malone. Mpls.St.Paul Magazine has a report on the partnership to launch Charlie's Minneapolis Club under Malone, who will serve as chef-in-residence for a 90-day run. She'll be revisiting some classic dishes of the old Charlie's Café Exceptionale, the French-influenced landmark of downtown dining that closed in the early 1980s.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO