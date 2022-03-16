Planet Fitness wants to put a gym in Ridgedale Center

Midwest pickleball company Smash Park announced it's opening two locations in the Twin Cities over the next two years. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company isn't exactly sure where its two new pickleball-restaurant concepts will be located, but identified the cities of Edina, Roseville, Woodbury and Maple Grove as options.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. said Tuesday it will open a Dick’s House of Sport — a new retail concept that leans into experiences, not just equipment — at Minnetonka's Ridgedale Center in May. The new, 105,000-square-foot store will take the place of much of the former...
In a first, the Minneapolis Club will open its restaurant and bar to non-members as part of a team-up with acclaimed local chef Jamie Malone. Mpls.St.Paul Magazine has a report on the partnership to launch Charlie's Minneapolis Club under Malone, who will serve as chef-in-residence for a 90-day run. She'll be revisiting some classic dishes of the old Charlie's Café Exceptionale, the French-influenced landmark of downtown dining that closed in the early 1980s.
Savant Aesthetics Institute will programs teaching processes for facials, waxing, lash extensions and lifts and brow tinting. The school is enrolling students ahead of the start of its first class on May 31.
A Illinois-based fitness chain with more than 60 studios across the United States is bringing its first to Minnesota. SPENGA is slated to open in a new development at 425 Commerce Drive in Woodbury in June, offering hourlong classes that incorporate 20 minutes each of spin, strength training and yoga. (The name is a combination of all three exercise types.)
In spring 2018 when she was still in college, Bella Lam founded vegan food company Coconut Whisk with only a few hundred dollars and a clear vision for growing the effort into a brand that could help people support their health and the environment.
