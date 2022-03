No two people have the same experience on the world’s largest cruise ship, and the differences start with which cabin you book. Wonder of the Seas has a variety of accommodation types, from 172-square-foot windowless inside cabins to the 1,524-square-foot, two-floor Royal Loft Suite with its humongous 843-square-foot balcony. You can find standard balcony cabins that look out to sea, Central Park balcony cabins that gaze down on live trees and plants or Boardwalk balcony cabins that put you above all the carnivalesque action. You can book a room on Deck 3 or Deck 18, with views forward, aft and off either side of the ship.

