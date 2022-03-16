CDC: Drug overdose deaths reach record high

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Christopher Huggett, 30, of Grand Junction, admitted he knew he was selling pills that appeared to be Oxycodone but actually contained fentanyl. Huggett also admitted knowing several people had overdosed — and that some had died — after using the pills, but continued distributing them throughout Western Colorado.
Opioid Crisis Concept: High angle view of a prescription bottled filled with pills surrounded by more of the same tablets. (credit: iStock/Getty Images)
According to prosecutors, on Dec. 28,...
