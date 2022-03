NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans know what they want when it comes to a backup/alternate running back to Derrick Henry. Finding the right guy is not easy. Friday, their search took them to Trenton Cannon, a four-year veteran whose career rushing and receiving yards are nearly identical and who has been a productive kickoff returner. It is virtually the exact profile of Darrynton Evans, a 2020 third-round pick who was released last week after two injury-plagued seasons.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO