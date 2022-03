India is celebrating the festival of Holi today, which is one of love, color and spring. Despite being a Hindu festival, Holi now transcends the boundaries of religion and is celebrated by people across the Indian subcontinent. People young and old come together to douse loved ones and strangers alike in hues of red, yellow, pink, purple and more for a day of laughter and fun.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO