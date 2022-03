BOSTON -- That unfinished business will remain somewhat unfinished for now. But at least the Bulldogs, both girls and boys, got their title shots this time. Canton High School's dream of leaving TD Garden with two hockey state championships didn't come true on Sunday as the Bulldogs lost in both the girls and boys Division 2 state finals. The girls succumbed in overtime to Algonquin, 2-1, and the boys followed them onto the ice with a 3-1 loss to Tewksbury.

BOSTON, MA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO