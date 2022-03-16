Netflix Is Cracking Down on Password Sharing

And you thought Elon Musk was the player of games? No, it’s Grimes, trying to hide her literal second child from a reporter, never mind the world. The singer-songwriter-producer-contrarian is on the cover of Vanity Fair, ostensibly to talk about her upcoming new album Book 1. (It’s a genre-spanning space opera that the magazine calls “her most audacious work yet” and compares to both Smashing Pumpkins’ Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Beyoncé’s Lemonade.) But the interview at her Austin home was interrupted by a crying baby. Grimes’s first child, X Æ A-12, was with his father, Musk, for the day, prompting the reporter to ask if she had another child. “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” Grimes replied before admitting: Yes, she had a second child with her thought-to-be ex Musk.

