Behind Viral Videos

Netflix Is Cracking Down on Password Sharing

By Eric Vilas-Boas, @e_vb_
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve recently (or not so recently) moved out of your parents’ home and expected to keep sharing a Netflix log-in ad infinitum, we have grim news. The largest paid streaming service in the business has decided that its 221 million subscriber accounts are not enough. Netflix decided March 16 that...

Vulture

Grimes Has Been Hiding a Second Child (and Breakup) With Elon Musk

And you thought Elon Musk was the player of games? No, it’s Grimes, trying to hide her literal second child from a reporter, never mind the world. The singer-songwriter-producer-contrarian is on the cover of Vanity Fair, ostensibly to talk about her upcoming new album Book 1. (It’s a genre-spanning space opera that the magazine calls “her most audacious work yet” and compares to both Smashing Pumpkins’ Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Beyoncé’s Lemonade.) But the interview at her Austin home was interrupted by a crying baby. Grimes’s first child, X Æ A-12, was with his father, Musk, for the day, prompting the reporter to ask if she had another child. “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” Grimes replied before admitting: Yes, she had a second child with her thought-to-be ex Musk.
Kiplinger

Amazon to Close Many Stores, Focus on Groceries

Amazon.com is doing an about-face on its move into brick and mortar to supplement its massive online presence by closing 68 brick and mortar stores. The Seattle-based retailer said it will close all its bookstores (Remember, Amazon got its start as an online bookstore) – plus Amazon 4-star stores that sell home goods and toys, as well as pop-up stores that have appeared in malls and other locations.
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
IndieWire

Why All of Your Streamers Suddenly Love Ads

Click here to read the full article. Remember when one of the perks of a subscription-based streaming platform was the promise of no commercials? That didn’t last long. At this point, it would be easier to identify the streaming platforms that don’t have an ad-supported option. Last Friday, Disney+ said it will launch a cheaper, ad-supported option later this year. On Tuesday, Variety reported HBO Max’s plans to program a 90-second advertising block ahead of a rotating batch of movies. Hulu’s always offered commercial interruptions in exchange for a cheaper subscription price; Paramount+ instituted the AVOD option last June. “[Disney] basically said...
TechCrunch

Netflix tests a new feature that will raise prices for account sharing

At launch, Netflix’s Standard and Premium subscribers in the test markets will be offered the option to add sub accounts to their service for people they don’t live with. Each sub account will have its own profile and personalized recommendations, as usual. But what makes this feature different is that the sub accounts willl also have their own Netflix login and password. Plus, if they ever choose to set up their own Netflix service under their name and billing information, their viewing history, watch list (“My List”), and personalized recommendations will transfer over.
makeuseof.com

How to Access Hulu From Outside the US

Hulu is a great platform, full of excellent original shows, movies, and awesome blockbusters. However, the major downside is that Hulu is only available in the United States. While the world is hoping for the service to expand globally, we would have to get creative to watch its content in the meantime.
Vulture

MoviePass 2.0 Wants (to Sell) Your Attention

MoviePass knows about the memes. More specifically, Stacy Spikes, recently installed CEO of the embattled subscription-ticket service, has seen the response online to his Lincoln Center press conference last month announcing that the erstwhile “Netflix of cinemas” will be returning from the dead this summer. He’s acutely aware of the confusion surrounding one of MoviePass 2.0’s biggest innovations: a new feature called PreShow that will play ads on users’ phones in exchange for credits toward the purchase of movie tickets. PreShow’s facial-recognition technology tracks people’s eyeballs to ensure subscribers are really watching — as opposed to putting their phones on the sofa and walking away for a bio break — a process that conjures images of both Black Mirror and A Clockwork Orange.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lost Ark surpasses 20 million players globally

The inexplicable success story that is Lost Ark continues as yet another massive milestone is shattered. On Monday, Amazon Games and Smilegate announced that Lost Ark has seen more than 20 million global users. The monstrously successful western launch alone brought in an additional 4.7 million players in addition to the regions where action MMORPG was already live.
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
The Verge

Netflix is testing profile transfers to new accounts

Netflix is testing a feature that will make it possible to transfer a specific profile to an entirely new account, potentially as a way to encourage streaming freeloaders to sign up for their own subscriptions, as first reported by Variety. As described in a post on Netflix’s site, this feature — and another that enables you to add sub-accounts for people you don’t live with — is currently being tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.
