ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Matt Weiss addresses J.J. McCarthy's injury: 'He’s rehabbing, he’s doing what he’s supposed to do'

By Josh Newkirk
247Sports
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.J. McCarthy’s shoulder injury has been the news of Michigan spring camp. The rising sophomore quarterback has been limited this spring with an injury to his throwing shoulder. Which was addressed further by U-M co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss today at Schembechler Hall. “I think what...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Michigan Football Makes History With New Coaching Hire

Milan Bolden-Morris will make history by joining Michigan’s football staff. According to the school’s official release, the Wolverines hired Bolden-Morris as a graduate assistant coach who will work with quarterbacks. She’s the first female GA at a Power 5 program. “The opportunity to be the first female...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka is ready to take a bigger role in 'great' Zone 6

Nine catches, 191 yards, no touchdowns. Those were Emeka Egbuka ‘s stats in 2021. For many freshmen across the country, those numbers would be fine. But Egbuka was the top-ranked receiver in the 2021 class. It wouldn’t surprise many to think he hoped for more in his first year of college football.
NFL
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan adds 2023 defensive lineman commit

The Michigan football team on Tuesday picked up another Class of 2023 commit as defensive lineman Brooks Bahr announced his intention to join the Wolverines. Bahr, a three-star defensive lineman from Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy revealed his decision via his social media pages. “I would like to thank the coaches...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
FanSided

Georgia football gets a massive recruiting win with Arch Manning

Georgia football is putting together another solid recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. One of the latest recruiting wins is getting 5-star quarterback Arch Manning to plan another visit to Athens. On Monday, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported that Manning would be in Athens for the March 19 weekend. He also...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

NFL draft expert on Seattle Seahawks' strategy after Russell Wilson trade

The Seattle Seahawks own the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, acquired by trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. During ESPN’s First Draft Podcast, Todd McShay said that Seattle needs to draft in order to help their defense. “They need defensive line help,” McShay...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Jim Harbaugh Hires First Female Assistant to Wolverines Football Staff

View the original article to see embedded media. Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh announced Tuesday that the program hired female graduate assistant Milan Bolden-Morris to join the Wolverines football staff. Bolden-Morris will work with Michigan’s quarterbacks and becomes the first female assistant in a Power Five conference. She recently finished...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Weiss
Person
Josh Gattis
Person
Sherrone Moore
247Sports

VIDEO: Auburn's Bryan Harsin talks offseason, QB's, new coaches and more

AUBURN, Alabama—Entering his second season on the Plains, Auburn's Bryan Harsin has already gone through a few years' worth of issues since taking over the job. Going 6-7 last season and ending the year with five-straight losses, the learning curve has been steep for the former Boise State quarterback and head coach. That was just the first part of what became a long offseason for Harsin with questions surrounding his program and an internal look into the goings-on inside the athletic complex. Now on the other side and ready for the spring and the 2022 season, Harsin breaks it all down starting with what he learned about himself and the Southeastern Conference a season ago.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Matt Weiss said about the Michigan football offense in spring ball

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While he may be sharing duties with Sherrone Moore as the two are co-offensive coordinators, Matt Weiss is certainly an experienced offensive mind. He came to Ann Arbor last year from the Baltimore Ravens, where he served as the run game coordinator for a prolific offensive attack — the best in the NFL. But he has myriad experiences outside of just the quarterbacks at Michigan and the run game with the Ravens.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Football#Rehabs#Recruiting#American Football#U M Co
CBS Boston

Tom Brady’s Father On Son’s Return To NFL, ‘I Just Don’t Think That He Was Ready’ For Retirement

BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady is coming back for a 23rd season in the NFL and while his announcement Sunday was a surprise to many, it wasn’t to his father. “Upon reflection and spending time with his family and stuff, he’s happy and we in the family are happy. We’ll be more than happy, we’re all elated and it’s going to be a wonderful, one more year. He’s said all along ‘I’m going to play until 45,’ but I’m not sure that it’s so much the 45 as he just loves playing football,” Tom Brady Sr. told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton. The 7-time Super Bowl champion is 44 years old. He finished second in the MVP voting last season. “He had a heck of a good year this last year and you know once you give it up you don’t come back, there’s no semi-retirement in football so he can’t coast into retirement and I just don’t think that he was ready. He thinks he can do the job,” Brady, Sr. said. This will be Brady’s third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after playing 20 with the New England Patriots.
NFL
247Sports

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's Wednesday evening scrimmage

Following the Tigers’ spring scrimmage (ninth spring practice) on Wednesday evening, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. — Said D.J. Uiagalelei had an outstanding scrimmage. "Another really, really good day for him. Made some big plays, managed the game, took care of the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Notre Dame's 'Pot of Gold Day' an Impactful Tradition Here to Stay

Thursday is St. Patrick's Day, which means that it's Pot of Gold Day for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. A tradition that the football coaching staff started last year with the class of 2023, this current group under head coach Marcus Freeman will not only keep it rolling but they plan on taking it up a notch within the class of 2024. This day will be filled with fresh scholarship offers being extended to new targets and conversations with its priority recruits from all over the country. Even though it's day one of spring practice for the Fighting Irish staff and football team, there is no slowing down when it comes to Notre Dame recruiting.
SPORTS
247Sports

Kayvon Thibodeaux dropping in recent 2022 NFL Mock Drafts

The NFL has shifted a lot in the last week. First came the blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson from Seattle to Denver. Seattle traded its franchise quarterback for Drew Lock, Noah Fant (who Seattle traded for former Wazzu QB Gardner Minshew), and DL Shelby Harris. Also included were two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy