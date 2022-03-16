Matt Weiss addresses J.J. McCarthy's injury: 'He’s rehabbing, he’s doing what he’s supposed to do'

BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady is coming back for a 23rd season in the NFL and while his announcement Sunday was a surprise to many, it wasn’t to his father. “Upon reflection and spending time with his family and stuff, he’s happy and we in the family are happy. We’ll be more than happy, we’re all elated and it’s going to be a wonderful, one more year. He’s said all along ‘I’m going to play until 45,’ but I’m not sure that it’s so much the 45 as he just loves playing football,” Tom Brady Sr. told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton. The 7-time Super Bowl champion is 44 years old. He finished second in the MVP voting last season. “He had a heck of a good year this last year and you know once you give it up you don’t come back, there’s no semi-retirement in football so he can’t coast into retirement and I just don’t think that he was ready. He thinks he can do the job,” Brady, Sr. said. This will be Brady’s third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after playing 20 with the New England Patriots.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO