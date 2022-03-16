ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

REWARD: Information regarding abandoned pony’s owners

By Izzy Martin
 4 days ago

Courtesy of Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Recognize this little guy?

Back in late February, the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office found a stray pony in the area of Hudson Rd. and Chase Rd.

Well, justice for that pony might be just around the corner because the Michigan Horse Welfare Coalition is offering up a $1.500 reward for information leading to the abandoned pony’s owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 437-7317.

