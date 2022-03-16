ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: A look at efforts targeting LGBTQ youth around the country

By Korva Coleman
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHfhl_0ehEiCwi00
Because attacks against transgender kids are increasing across the country, Minneasotans hold a rally at the capitol to support trans kids. UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In just the first 3 months of 2022, lawmakers in more than 20 states brought forward legislation targeting LGBTQ youth. Most of these bills place restrictions on transgender athletes competing in school sports, and several outlaw certain medical treatments for trans minors.

In Florida, legislation that opponents call the "Don't Say Gay" law limits classroom instruction about both sexual orientation and gender identity.

Many of these laws will be challenged, but it's not just about the threat of legal action. Studies have shown that LGBTQ youth already face higher health and suicide risks than their cisgender or straight peers.

NPR's Korva Coleman has more in this video report.

Video by Korva Coleman and Elizabeth Gillis. Additional reporting by Wynne Davis and Julián Aguilar of member station KUT in Austin, Texas.

Comments / 74

DeeDee LaChance
4d ago

The law in Florida is only restricting education to Pre-K through 3rd grade. You tell what child in that age group is mature enough to even understand what they’d be hearing? Good grief, where’s the bloody common sense? Children, regardless of age, have no business dealing with adult subjects.

Reply(26)
27
4th Generation S.F.
2d ago

A law restricting transgender athletes competing in school sports - is better described as a law PROTECTING rights of cis women to scholarships, medals and records….

Reply(19)
10
Todd Smith
2d ago

It is not targeteding that group,it is protecting the much larger group of people who believe in adam and eve,not adam and Steve.Keep PRIVATE parts private!!!

Reply(1)
6
