ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

A Louisville Spring Break Staycation Itinerary

LouFamFun
LouFamFun
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not sure what to do with your kids on Spring Break? Have no fear; our Louisville Spring Break Staycation itinerary is here! This is how you make a staycation full of great memories. Here are our ideas for a Louisville Spring Break Staycation!. Monday:. Outside: Head to the Louisville...

louisvillefamilyfun.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LouFamFun

18 Free/Cheap Fun Ideas for Spring Break

Needs some free or cheap spring break ideas? Here’s a list of fun, inexpensive places to visit during Spring Break in and around Louisville. If you are staying around Louisville or visiting for spring break, there are plenty of opportunities for fun that are either free or cheap! Here are 18 for you to choose from.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Easter Events and Egg Hunts

Easter egg hunts and events around Louisville 2022. Don’t forget the Easter Bunny!. Are you looking for Easter egg hunts in Louisville? There are so many places to get outside and have fun with your family this year for Easter. There are also plenty of places to visit the Easter Bunny in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Tips for visiting Red River Gorge and Natural Bridge

Families are visiting Red River Gorge and Natural Bridge now more than ever. Many families are visiting areas of Kentucky for summer vacation instead of traveling around the country due to the pandemic. Take some time to prepare for your trip and it will be more fun since you won’t be spending time while you are there trying to figure things out!
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Jeffersonville, KY
City
Clermont, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
LouFamFun

Day Trip to Loveland Castle

Loveland Ohio is about two hours northeast of Louisville, just outside of Cincinnati. My kids and I recently took a trip up to the Loveland area to visit some area parks and Loveland Castle. Loveland Castle, otherwise known as Chateau Laroche (“Rock Castle” in French) is a real castle built...
CINCINNATI, OH
LouFamFun

Review of Music Lessons at Mom’s Music

If you are looking for drum lessons for your child, or maybe something else musical, read on. There might be a good fit for your child at Mom’s Music. Kids looking for music lessons in Louisville have options around town, sometimes at school, sometimes through a local business. My son started playing the trumpet in the fifth grade and delighted us all when he made the All-County band that year. He went on to play in Meyzeek’s awesome band program, but then the pandemic hit. While we were doing school at home he started asking for a drum set. I told him to practice his trumpet more and learn to play the ukulele and I would consider it. He learned the ukulele in four days. Stunned, we started making plans to get him a drum set for Christmas 2020, another instrument he excelled at immediately, which was followed by guitar and later bass guitar.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Snapology Summer Camps

Snapology programs bring STEM / STEAM to life using LEGO® bricks, technology and other engaging tools. Snapology has tons of exciting LEGO® STEM camps planned this summer, including family. favorites like Pokémon, Star Wars, Escape, Creature Creators, Science of Slime, and many more! As always, all full-week campers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Lowe’s Build and Grow in Louisville

Lowes Build and Grow Louisville events are back in 2022!. The pandemic interrupted these in-person kids events, but they are back. Lowes Build and Grow Louisville is starting back with in-person programming in March 2022. You can sign up for your child to build a project for free. So let...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Bats#Staycation#Itinerary#Spring Break#The Louisville Zoo#The Ninja Challenge
LouFamFun

Free Events in March

Are you ready for free events in March? We are! March brings cold rainy days, beautiful spring-like days and everything in between. Make the most of this season-shifting month with some FREE family fun!. Are you looking forward to spring and lots of outdoor adventures with your kids? We give...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

LouFamFun

Louisville, KY
485
Followers
301
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

A website for Louisville, Kentucky area families. Events, entertainment, dining, outdoor activities, educational resources, camps and more.

 https://louisvillefamilyfun.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy