Now that the Samsung Galaxy S22 family is in the rearview mirror, the company has turned its attention to its mid-range devices. That means there’s a sequel to the popular, and genuinely impressive, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. Predictably, it’s called the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and it comes with a few tweaks to improve upon the Galaxy A52 from 2021. It’s also paired with a Samsung Galaxy A33 5G sibling, both of which I’ve also tried out during our hands-on session, but only the A53 will be available in the US.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO