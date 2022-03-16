ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Governor DeSantis signs bill to change student testing in Florida schools

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEHxa_0ehEg5Um00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. [AP] — Current standardized testing in Florida public schools will be replaced with assessments taken throughout the year to better gauge individual student progress under a bill Governor Ron DeSantis signed Tuesday.

The tests will be given at the beginning, middle, and end of the school year so teachers can better assess how students are doing in English and math. DeSantis said the testing will take less time than the current Florida Standards Assessments, The Associated Press reported.

“We can get the same information from the FSA in a much shorter period of time and in a way to get really quick feedback for parents, teachers, and students,” DeSantis said. “Under the FSA, students, parents, and teachers would receive the results after the school year. Well, it was too late to do anything about that. How are you going to remediate if you see problems?”

The bill was a priority for DeSantis, who announced the proposal last September.

Testing results from the fall and winter must be provided to teachers within a week and within two weeks to parents. Students will be taking the tests on computers unless there is a specific need for the child to take the test on paper.

“By eliminating FSA and transitioning to progress monitoring, we are really going to help bolster the conversations between parents and teachers so they can work together to make sure our kids succeed,” DeSantis said.

In a news release, the Florida Education Association said it was hopeful when DeSantis announced plans to eliminate the Florida Standards Assessment but is disappointed with the result, according to AP.

“This bill does not reduce testing but increases it. The bill does not focus on student learning or on providing teachers time to monitor and assess children’s progress. In fact, it probably will add more work for already overwhelmed teachers,” said Andrew Spar, the teachers union president.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian troops stepped up their bombardment of Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, bombing an art school where officials say 400 people were sheltering. Hours after the strike, Russia demanded that Ukrainians in the besieged city lay down their arms in exchange for safe passage out of town. Ukrainian leaders quickly rejected the offer.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
WORLD
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy