Celebrities lining up before 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show''s finale on May 26

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will end just over a year after it was announced that it was going to be entering its final season. Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show will sign off on Thursday, May 26, Deadline reports. Before the final episode, First Lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian, and DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi will all be back as guests. After DeGeneres’ last episode as host, it is set to air during the summer on affiliate stations, and that won’t just be reruns. There will also be compilation episodes as well as ones with guest hosts.

