There is a hot dog eating contest happening this weekend in Yakima. In fact, there are not one but two hot dog eating contests happening at two different breweries. The first Hot Dog Eating competition will be at Single Hill Brewery on Saturday and then on Sunday the Hot Dog Eating competition will be at the kiln. The reason for these fun contests is because there is a new company that is launching called Big Dogs Grill.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO