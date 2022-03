Remember when I told you that Lamborghini was going to have a very busy year, including the reveal of the hybrid Lamborghini Aventador for 2023? Well, as it turns out, before Lamborghini turns its attention to full scale hybridization and, eventually, electrification, it’s going to bid farewell to ICE-only cars with two new versions of both the Huracan and the Urus. Once these four cars are released in the coming months, all Lamborghini vehicles from that point on will either be hybridized or electric, with the first electric model scheduled to arrive sometime in the middle of the decade. But wait, there’s more.

CARS ・ 17 HOURS AGO