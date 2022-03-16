ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for ‘unlawful’ CNN firing

By DAVID BAUDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGlhB_0ehEefv900
FILE - CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York. Former prime time anchor Cuomo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, asked an arbitrator to award him $125 million for what he called his ‘unlawful’ firing. Former CNN chief Jeff Zucker fired Cuomo in December, saying he hadn't been aware of the extent the anchor had helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight sexual harassment allegations. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Cuomo wants an arbitrator to award him $125 million for his firing from CNN, alleging his bosses knew full well how he advised his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and suggested they did the same themselves.

His filing seeking arbitration on Wednesday exposed more ugliness at the network, where Cuomo, CNN chief Jeff Zucker and his top deputy, Allison Gollust, have all been ousted in the past three months.

Zucker fired Cuomo, host of the network’s most popular prime time show, in December after a New York Attorney General’s report publicly revealed new details about how he helped his brother strategize to fight sexual harassment allegations.

“It should be obvious by now that Chris Cuomo did not lie to CNN about helping his brother,” said his lawyer, Bryan Freedman. “In fact, as the limited information released from Warner Media’s investigation makes clear, CNN’s highest-level executives not only knew about Chris’ involvement in helping his brother but also actively assisted the governor, both through Chris and directly themselves.”

There was no comment Wednesday from a representative for Zucker and Gollust. The spokeswoman, Risa Heller, has denied in the past that Gollust, a former press aide to Gov. Cuomo, offered advice or counsel to the governor while she worked at CNN.

CNN declined comment on the filing.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Chris Cuomo interviewed his big brother on CNN nine times — a temporary lift of the network’s policy that Chris Cuomo not participate in stories concerning the governor.

In his filing Wednesday, Chris Cuomo said CNN leadership demanded the interviews even though he and his brother had expressed reservations about them.

He said that Zucker and Gollust tried to strengthen the network’s ties to his brother and pushed the New York governor not to appear on other networks. He said they requested the governor hold his daily briefings at a time CNN’s ratings needed a boost.

“Network standards were changed in a calculated decision to boost ratings,” Freedman said. “When those practices were called into question, Chris was made the scapegoat.”

Cuomo also dragged two former colleagues into his complaint, saying Don Lemon and Jake Tapper were never disciplined for incidents seen as ethical lapses — Lemon texting Jussie Smollett when the actor was accused of making false allegations of a racist attack, and Tapper allegedly offering advice to a politician.

Networks standards were “a moving target,” modified as Zucker and Gollust saw fit, the former “Cuomo Prime Time” host said in the complaint.

With his journalistic integrity “unjustifiably smeared,” Cuomo will find it difficult to find work in his field in the future and seeks damages of $125 million, the complaint said.

Zucker resigned under pressure earlier this year after it was revealed he violated corporate practices by not disclosing his romance with Gollust. She was forced out shortly thereafter.

Comments / 49

The Shankster
3d ago

The Cuomos need to be in jail next to Jussie, Alec, Obama, Bidens and the Clintons. AMERICANS WANT JUSTICE AND WE WILL GET IT!

Reply
6
guest
4d ago

Is he serious. Well anything for money he doesn’t deserve

Reply(6)
20
The Shankster
3d ago

Umm .. Andrew Cuomo Concealed 4,100 ELDERLY DEATHS in State Nursing Homes – Comptroller says administration misled the public through “DISTORTION AND SUPPRESSION of the facts.” Cuomos need to face the Gallows.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
CinemaBlend

Chris Cuomo Is Going After CNN For A Ton Of Money After 'Smear Campaign,’ Ropes In Pal Don Lemon, Jake Tapper And More

Chris Cuomo, former reporter at CNN and brother of former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, was fired from the cable news channel in December of last year. Months later, the previous TV mainstay has filed arbitration paperwork against the network, arguing that his firing was not justified and that it was a “smear campaign” to destroy his name in the industry. He’s now asking the network for a whopping $125 million.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

MSNBC anchor loses it over GOP meme celebrating Presidents Day

MSNBC host Joy Reid accused the Republican Party of racism on Monday over a meme the GOP Twitter account shared celebrating Presidents Day. The meme portrayed a collage of Republican presidents with the message, "Happy Presidents' Day to such great US presidents." President Biden was pictured as well with the irreverent caption, "Not you."
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Jussie Smollett
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Jake Tapper
Radar Online.com

Chris Cuomo Was Offered Rare Plasma Covid-19 Treatment While Thousands Of New Yorkers Were Dying From Virus

Chris Cuomo was reportedly offered a rare and experimental Covid-19 treatment when he contracted the virus at the height of the pandemic, and although the former CNN host ultimately declined the offer, many are wondering why the brother of then-Governor Andrew Cuomo was presented with the opportunity while thousands of other New Yorkers were dying from the virus every day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM

Former governor Andrew Cuomo releases another TV commercial

(WIVB) – Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has released a new TV ad, which looks to be another campaign commercial. Local political experts told News 4 that at this point, it’s hard to tell if the former governor is. “Maybe he’s not going to run this year,...
POLITICS
Fox News

Rachel Maddow’s extended break continues to hurt MSNBC as fill-in Alex Wagner sheds 21% of pre-hiatus viewers

Rachel Maddow’s extended hiatus is haunting MSNBC as replacement hosts have failed to keep her audience. MSNBC has continued to brand its 9 p.m. hour as "The Rachel Maddow Show," but with a series of rotating hosts, instead of Maddow herself, following the network’s biggest star stepping away from the network until April to work on other projects.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Ap#Warner Media
MSNBC

Herschel Walker’s latest problem: A controversial business record

Because Herschel Walker has no background in public service, scrutinizing the Georgia Republican’s record in other areas becomes all the more important. For the U.S. Senate hopeful, this is proving to be a problem. Since launching his first-ever political campaign, Walker has, for example, made clear that he knows...
ATLANTA, GA
Vanity Fair

Ginni Thomas Didn’t Just Praise MAGA Supporters on January 6. She Actually Attended the “Stop the Steal” Rally

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, acknowledged for the first time on Monday that she attended the “Stop the Steal” protest on January 6, 2021, the rally hosted by Donald Trump shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The former president used the event to falsely claim that the 2020 election was illegitimate and encouraged the hundreds in attendance to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol building, where lawmakers preparing to certify Joe Biden’s victory were subsequently interrupted by a violent, antidemocratic mob.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
POTUS
New York Post

Chris Wallace being considered for Chris Cuomo’s primetime CNN slot: report

Former Fox News star Chris Wallace is one of the candidates being considered to fill CNN’s primetime slot vacated by Chris Cuomo, according to a report. Wallace, the 74-year-old ex-host of “Fox News Sunday,” who left Fox News Channel in December after an 18-year stint at the cable network, signed on with CNN’s new streaming service, CNN Plus, as part of a reported multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

811K+
Followers
406K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy