At least 8 water rescues conducted in Birmingham as Five Points, UAB campus flood due to heavy rain

By Lee Hedgepeth
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — At least 8 water rescues took place Wednesday afternoon in Birmingham due to flooding from heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) and Birmingham fire officials.

“Birmingham Fire and Rescue has responded to 20 plus water-related calls throughout the city,” Captain Orlando Reynolds said. “8 were actual rescues.”

Reynolds said a 60-year-old man was also pulled out of the water by bystanders, who performed CPR on the man. He was transported to St. Vincent hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue in critical condition, Reynolds said.

Five Points South and areas near the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) campus experienced “major flash flooding,” according to a report collected by the NWS.

About 3 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service warned of “life-threatening flash flooding ongoing across portions of Birmingham.”

“Multiple water rescues being conducted along Clairmont Ave & many other flooding reports coming in from the warning area,” the NWS said in a post. “Please avoid travel in this area if at all possible!”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6FRb_0ehEeWvU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ti6ae_0ehEeWvU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OY8g4_0ehEeWvU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evjE9_0ehEeWvU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9B1B_0ehEeWvU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjnBx_0ehEeWvU00

Around 3:30, UAB released a statement about flooding on campus.

“Campus is experiencing flooding in some areas,” the statement said. “Please remain weather aware and do not drive through standing water. Multiple Blazer Express routes are affected. Expect delays.”

According to UAB officials, road closures near campus included:

  • 14th Street South and 5th Avenue South
  • 22nd Street South and 7th Avenue South
  • 13th Street South and 11th Avenue South
  • 14th Street South in front of UAB Police Department

Officials with the Tarrant Police Department also shared photographs of major flooding at the intersection of Highway 79 and Springdale Road.

“As showers pass through the area,” they posted, “please drive safely.”

Around 4:00, the Homewood Fire Department reported flooding along Shades Creek in Homewood “with water approaching houses in at least one subdivision.”

Stay with CBS 42 for updates, as this is a developing story.

Flooding in the Five Points South area of Birmingham (Courtesy of Morgan Howard)
Flooding from inside Moe’s in Birmingham (Courtesy of Justin Levan)
