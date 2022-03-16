ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Harry Kane Goal Against Brighton to Double Tottenham's Lead in the Race for the Top Four

 4 days ago

Harry Kane has scored for Tottenham to double their lead in what is a crucial game in the race for the Premier League top four and you can watch the goal here.

Kane has been in fine form recently, scoring a number of important goals for Spurs as they look to catch up in the fight for the top four.

Manchester United are another team battling Spurs in the race for the top four.

United are in the process of finding a new manager with former Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochettino being one of the leading candidates.

It's been reported that Pochettino has listed Kane as a possible signing for United if he gets given the job.

Kane has been the leading man at Spurs for a number of years and was linked with a move to Manchester City last summer.

