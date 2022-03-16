Amid Russian invasion, Cheney encourages help to Ukraine, US energy independence

CHEYENNE – Wyoming leadership encouraged providing additional aid to Ukraine following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

That day, Zelenskyy proposed a new global alliance between the U.S. and European countries. He requested military aircraft assistance, weaponry and to implement a no-fly zone over his country. Further sanctions on Russia, President Vladimir Putin and his government officials were also requested.

“We need to make sure Ukrainians have everything they need to defend themselves,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in response. “And to make sure this is not a situation where Putin succeeds.”

She is among a long line of Wyoming politicians in support of action against Russia amid its invasion on Ukraine. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo, continually share statements online, and legislators during the recently concluded 2022 budget session condemned attacks on Kyiv on Wyoming Legislature chamber floors.

Just hours after Zelenskyy’s plea to legislators, President Joe Biden announced a new package worth $800 million in security systems that will go to Ukraine. He assured the U.S. and its allies are fully committed to surging weapons of assistance to Ukrainians, and more will be coming.

“This could be a long and difficult battle,” Biden said in his address to the public. “But the American people will be steadfast in our support of the people of Ukraine, in the face of Putin’s immoral, unethical attacks on civilian populations. We are united in our abhorrence of Putin’s depraved onslaught. And we’re going to continue to have their backs as they fight for their freedom, their democracy and their very survival.”

While Cheney supports these efforts, she said further steps must be taken.

Her goals are to impose stricter sanctions against the top 100 oligarchs and their families, cut off all banks in Russia from the SWIFT financial network, and become entirely independent from Russian oil, gas and uranium. She said she was also disappointed with the pace the Biden administration was moving at to address concerns, as well as national leaders engaging in negotiations with Iran to re-enter the nuclear deal, which are led by Russians.

“That is really inexcusable,” she told reporters, “at this moment, to be contemplating providing Iran with a pathway to a nuclear weapon, providing Iran the sanctions relief and providing Russians with the potential economic benefit of that kind of relief.”

The congresswoman said she also sees a role for Wyoming to play here. She and senators representing the state consistently advocate for investments in the local oil and gas industry, and consider it a matter of economic and national security. Cheney disagreed with the Biden administration’s policies to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, and ban new leases for oil and gas development on public lands.

“America right now has the ability to be the energy arsenal for the world,” she said. “And what Russia has attempted to do across Europe is use gas, in particular, as a tool of blackmail.”

In the U.S. House of Representatives, she is working on legislation to ban the import of Russian uranium in hopes of complete energy independence and developing a national reserve. She said attempts were made 18 months ago to establish a uranium reserve, and there has yet to be any progress.

“In Wyoming, we are really blessed with tremendous uranium reserves," the lawmaker said. "We need to make sure that we’re utilizing Wyoming uranium and not Russian uranium.”