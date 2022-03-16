RELEASE: Broberg loaned to Bakersfield

Lucic, Mangiapane & Sutter look ahead to tonight's clash with the Canucks. "First off, it's beneficial to play in those games because we have a lot of guys who haven't really... They may have played in a playoff race when they were younger, but I don't think that they really grabbed onto a lot of it. They were just in it. I think, now, you're putting a bit more responsibility on them to see how they handle it and then you have to play low-scoring games. You're going to play close games. ... You go into the second and third period and it's within a goal one way or another, then you score that big goal. And you're not giving up anything. That's what it comes down to. That's something this team still has to - quite honestly - has a long ways to go in."

