An international partnership will help people living in rural Ethiopia gain access hospitals, jobs, schools and markets. Bridges to Prosperity (B2P), a nonprofit group dedicated to improving rural communities’ access to critical services by building footbridges, is working with Swiss development organization Helvetas to build 150 trail bridges and more than 230 miles of feeder trails in partnership with the Ethiopian government. The program is being funded by a $10-million, three-year grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

