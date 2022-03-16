Here’s who is presenting at the Oscars so far

Click here to read the full article. For Guillermo del Toro, the 2022 Oscars are already a living “Nightmare.” While accepting the Filmmaking Achievement Award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards on February 28, the “Nightmare Alley” director called out the Academy’s decision to pre-tape eight categories ahead of the March 27 ceremony. “If any year was the year to think about it, this is not the year not to hear their names live at the Oscars. This is the year to sing and do it live,” del Toro said in his speech. “2021 was a fucking great year for movies.” The categories that will...

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO