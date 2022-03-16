ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z And Damon Dash May Settle In Their ‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT Lawsuit

By Alex Gonzalez
Cover picture for the articleLast summer, Roc-A-Fella Records filed a lawsuit against Damon Dash after the label’s cofounder announced plans to auction a portion of Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt as an NFT. The label argued that the album is owned by the company, and not by its individual partners....

