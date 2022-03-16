ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Water to be shut off on portion of Columbia on Friday

By Enid News, Eagle
vanceairscoop.com
 13 hours ago

Water will be shut off on East Columbia from Grand...

www.vanceairscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Fed raises interest rates for first time since 2018 by a quarter of a point

As widely expected, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day meeting a quarter-percentage point interest rate increase — nearly two years to the day after the central bank slashed its benchmark federal funds rate to zero in a bid to cushion the blow of a deep recession triggered when the United States shut down in the early days of the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Enid, OK
Government
City
Enid, OK
The Hill

Zelensky challenges conscience of Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confronted Americans on Wednesday with a graphic portrait of his country’s suffering in the face of Russian hostility, delivering an impassioned speech that challenged both the policies of the Biden administration and the conscience of a Congress that's now vowing to escalate its response. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Columbia#Grand

Comments / 0

Community Policy