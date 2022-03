JONAH has opened up about the one time he soiled himself in the ring. Appearing on Callihan Uncensored, the IMPACT star shared the story of facing Duke Hudson at an NXT Live Event and poop shooting into his gear after his fellow Australian delivered a double-stomp. According to JONAH, this is the only time he's had an accident of this sort before and is especially happy that none of the evidence leaked and was photographed by those in attendance.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO