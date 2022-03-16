VIDEO: A look at efforts targeting LGBTQ youth around the country

If you're a coffee or tea drinker, chances are you have quite a few mugs on your shelf already. But trust us, you're going to want to make room for one (or two or three) more. Nespresso just launched a limited-edition collection of three mugs and saucers designed in collaboration with New York–based artist Justin Teodoro and the non-profit Ali Forney Center (AFC). The latter is the country's largest organization dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness by providing meals, medical and mental health services, and shelter for nearly 2,000 people each year.

