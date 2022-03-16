Texas developer new to St. Louis breaks ground on St. Charles County warehouse

The deadline to submit a nomination for the St. Louis Business Journal's Business of Pride Awards program, now in its second year, is one week away. You don't want to miss the chance to recognize and celebrate outstanding LGBTQIA+ business leaders and companies who are advocating for inclusion and equality. Submit your nomination before the March 18 deadline here. In addition, the Business Journal again hopes to recognize those who are not members of the LGBTQIA+ community, but are allies leading their teams with an inclusive lens that ensures LGBTQ0A+ members have a seat at the table.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO