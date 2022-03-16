The Outfit fashions a slick crime thriller in a small space

The Yellowstone spin-off, 1883, has made a name for itself as the kind of brutal, breathtakingly beautiful western that has mostly faded away from the small screen. When television first took the entertainment world by storm during the 1950s, western TV shows were just a click away on every channel. By the '60s, gunslingers, criminal ranch owners, and cowboys were voraciously consumed by the masses. Taking place in the old wild west amidst mountain ranges, wild horses charging across rivers, and shoot-outs, the western was a form of escapism that offered exhilarating possibilities. Whether it be Gunsmoke, The Rifleman, or The Virginian, audiences would wait in anticipation every week for the night to come where they could be transported into a wildly different world for an hour.

