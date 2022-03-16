ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Rob Lowe’s Sons: Meet The Actor’s Two Kids, John & Matthew

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gEVm_0ehEZbdS00
Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock

The ‘Brat Pack’ member is the proud papa of two amazing children. Meet Rob’s sons John and Matthew here!

Rob Lowe has had a massively successful career in Hollywood, starting off as a member of the “Brat Pack” with such iconic 1980s films as The Outsiders, St. Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night. He later scored a new legion of fans with his comedic roles in Tommy Boy and Parks and Recreation. Along the way, he even picked up an Emmy nomination for his work in the TV drama The West Wing.

The former “bad boy” of Tinseltown also found success in his personal life. In July 2021, he celebrated his 30th wedding anniversary with his wife, Hollywood makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff. On Valentine’s Day, Rob paid tribute to Sheryl in a touching Instagram post, calling her the “best sweetheart I could hope for.” During their longtime romance, the adorable couple welcomed sons John and Matthew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3tML_0ehEZbdS00
Rob Lowe, Matthew Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff attend ‘Sex Tape’ premiere in Los Angeles in 2014. (Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Back in 2018, Rob gushed about being a father, saying it is his “proudest achievement” above any role he has ever taken in his storied career. “Raising those guys has been my favorite thing I’ve ever done,” he told Today. “They’re just great kids. Sheryl and I were both lucky that we had the wherewithal to spend a lot of time with them and be really involved and it’s paid off.”

Find out more about John and Matthew, below!

Matthew Edward Lowe

Rob and Sheryl welcomed their first child, Matthew, in 1993. He would go on to follow in his father’s footsteps after graduating from Duke University in 2016. He and his younger brother John starred alongside their famous father in the A&E reality show The Lowe Files, which ran for one season in 2017 and followed the family trio digging up unsolved mysteries across the country.

While he appeared in several other television shows, Matthew also studied law at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles from 2016 to 2019. Last January, he gushed about how his father encourages him in all his ambitions. “[Whether it’s] me going off to college, or to law school, he’s always the cheerleader,” Matthew told People. “He’s the first one to do absolutely anything to help you succeed.”

Matthew also sung Rob’s praises when speaking about his little brother’s struggle with addiction, which Rob knows intimately, as he has recently celebrated over 30 years of sobriety. “The whole family rallied around [and] having someone who has such experience in the realm of sobriety to lead the charge was so invaluable,” Matthew said of his father and family stepping up for John.

John Owen Lowe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0Kc3_0ehEZbdS00
Rob Lowe and John Lowe at Tom Ford Show in Los Angeles in 2020. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Two years after Matthew was born, Rob and Sheryl gave birth to son John. He also went on to study at a university, choosing Standford in his home state of California. In addition to The Lowe Files, John also starred in the legal drama The Grinder alongside his father, playing Joel Zadak.

Like Matthew, John also has nothing but the highest praise for his dad. “When you consider what he went through in his 20s, his meteoric rise and some turbulence, and being in the public eye for decades… To come out a family man, a really, really good father, a really, really strong husband, and just a fun, kind guy to be around, that’s the day-to-day example he sets,” John told People in January.

As for his own battle with addiction, John thanks Rob for being by his side and helping him lead a healthy life. “On the most personal level possible, when I was struggling with addiction, he was always there for me,” he added to the outlet. “I credit that with being one, if not the main, reason that I’m sober and living a healthy lifestyle.”

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

"Family Reunion" actress Jaida Benjamin missing

Los Angeles police are asking for help finding 27-year-old actress Jaida Benjamin, CBS Los Angeles reports. She was last seen Saturday in Studio City, wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts and white sneakers. She also had locks in her hair. The Hollywood Reporter says her TV credits include...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Lucille Ball’s Son Desi Arnaz Jr. Now?

As the title suggests, ‘Lucy and Desi’ revisits the incredibly compelling tale of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the original Hollywood power couple and the duo that broke all bounds of entertainment. After all, not only were they the first to showcase an interracial relationship on a television series but their work together is also the reason the concept of re-runs exists. Well, their work, as well as the extremely publicized birth of their second/youngest child, son Desi Arnaz Jr., so now, if you’re curious to know more about the latter, we’ve got the details for you.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Syracuse.com

Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child; ‘16 and Pregnant’ star dies; more: Buzz

“Mother!” star Jennifer Lawrence is officially a mom. TMZ reports the 31-year-old Oscar-winning “Hunger Games” actress gave birth to her first child in Los Angeles County, months after she confirmed she was pregnant. The baby’s gender, name and exact date of birth have not been announced, but sources told TMZ she had a baby shower at the end of January. It’s the first kid for JLaw and her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney. The couple get married in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Seen In 1st Pics Of Her Walking Her Adorable Puppy While Rocking Flared Jeans

Suri Cruise flashed a big smile while taking her new pooch for a walk in a fashionable puffer coat and dark denim jeans similar to the style her mom Katie Holmes wears. Suri Cruise, 15, looked as happy as could be during a stroll with her new dog. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed standing with the adorable pet while smiling and wearing an olive green puffer jacket and dark denim flared jeans on the recent day outing. She also had her long brown hair down and wore sneakers with the look as she held onto the pink leash the dog was attached to.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Sheryl Berkoff
Person
John
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Wants Two Wedding Ceremonies? Marry Me Star Allegedly Getting Advice From Ex-Husband Mark Anthony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are, allegedly, planning two weddings in different locations. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have only been dating for a couple of months, but their fans are already urging them to tie the knot. Even though the couple has not said anything about getting engaged or getting married anytime soon, multiple sources have been claiming that the A-listers are already in the process of planning their wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Jennifer Aniston’s New Bangs—Wow!

From her iconic layered ‘Rachel’ cut to her classic, long beachy waves, whenever Jennifer Aniston rocks a stunning hairstyle, the world takes notes. Now, the agelessly beautiful Morning Show star, 53, has debuted subtle curtain bangs for her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2, co-starring Adam Sandler. As expected, she looks absolutely radiant in the face-framing cut.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Donny Davis Death, Foul Play Suspected

Donny Davis, the beloved entertainer who has performed with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and many other stars, may have died as a result of foul play ... this according to Vegas cops. TMZ broke the story ... Donny was found dead Tuesday in his room at Resorts World. According to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#The Lowe Files#Duke University#The Outsiders#Instagram
The Independent

Rebel Wilson says she lost weight to ‘get more acting roles’

Rebel Wilson has revealed she lost weight to “get more acting roles”.The host of this year’s Baftas famously embarked on a “year of health” in 2020 and lost 77lbs.During her opening monologue of the 75th annual British Academy Film Awards, Wilson said: “I might look a bit different from the last time you guys saw me here.”She went on to say that “everybody is asking” why she lost weight. She joked: “Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson.”Wilson continued: “No seriously, it was to get more acting roles. I can now play the non-funny love interest in...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Actor Lands Thrilling New Movie Role

Yellowstone actor Rob Kirkland has landed a thrilling new movie role, in the wake of Yellowstone's fourth season finale. According to Deadline, Kirkland will be starring opposite Nick Cassavetes (Prisoners of the Ghostland), Dajana Gudić (All-Star Weekend), Paul Johansson (SyFy's Van Helsing), and Lou Ferrigno Jr. (S.W.A.T.) in Dyad. The film is directed by directed by Patrick Flaherty from a script written by Will Hirschfeld. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 4 Spoilers Below.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Don Most Reveals ‘Happy Days’ Costars Ron Howard and Anson Williams Are Still ‘Like Family’ to Him

On Happy Days, redheaded Ralph Malph was always making a joke or playing pranks to attract girls’ attention at Arnold’s Drive-In. But the sweetly goofy character was nothing like the actor who portrayed him. “In high school, I was the exact opposite of Ralph,” Don Most confesses to Closer. “I was more like Richie Cunningham, an honor student, co-captain of my swimming team and kind of shy.” It’s a testament to Don’s acting skills that he made Ralph so real and lovable.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Kevin Bacon Shares Rare Family Photo Of His Wife And Daughter

On International Women’s Day, actor Kevin Bacon paid tribute to two special ladies in his life. He shared a rare family photo of his wife Kyra Sedgwick and their daughter Sosie. Kyra and Kevin have been married for decades and have two children, Sosie and Travis. Both children are pursuing careers in the entertainment industry just like their famous parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
160K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy