Morning Business Report: March 16th, 2022

So, is this it? After the powerful 2.6% rebound for the S&P 500 SPX on Wednesday, is the bottom in?. Arguing yes is Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, who notes that while huge rallies are normally to be expected within big downtrends, this move was accompanied by a nearly 5-to-1 breadth. He says the 4,250 mark on the S&P 500 was an important line in the sand, and that if Treasury yields rise from here, that could give a boost, given that financials are the third-largest sector in the S&P 500. Newton says there isn’t evidence of true capitulation, but the recent negative retail sentiment has helped drive a near-term bottom.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO