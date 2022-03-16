ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Business Report: March 16th, 2022

FOX2Now

Fed chair: Interest rates going up

WASHINGTON (AP) – Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. So what. Does that make sense?. Sorta-kinda yes. According to J.P. Morgan's...
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
CBS News

MoneyWatch: Wage increases fail to keep pace with inflation

Average hourly wages have increased by more than 5% over the past year, but the inflation has grown by nearly 8% over that same period. Laura Veldkamp, a professor of finance and economics at Columbia Business School, spoke with CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano about how rising prices are outpacing wage increases nationwide.
MarketWatch

Whether or not a bottom is in, here’s what will ride to the stock market’s rescue over 12 months, one strategist forecasts

So, is this it? After the powerful 2.6% rebound for the S&P 500 SPX on Wednesday, is the bottom in?. Arguing yes is Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, who notes that while huge rallies are normally to be expected within big downtrends, this move was accompanied by a nearly 5-to-1 breadth. He says the 4,250 mark on the S&P 500 was an important line in the sand, and that if Treasury yields rise from here, that could give a boost, given that financials are the third-largest sector in the S&P 500. Newton says there isn’t evidence of true capitulation, but the recent negative retail sentiment has helped drive a near-term bottom.
Motley Fool

Silver Screens: AMC Theaters Buys Into Struggling Precious Metals Mine

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
