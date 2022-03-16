ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savvy Senior: Does Medicare cover power lift chairs?

By JIM MILLER For The Press
Atlantic City Press
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Savvy Senior: Because of back pain and knee arthritis I’m interested in getting a power lift recliner for my living room that’s easy for me to get into and out of. Does Medicare cover them? — Can’t Get Up. Dear Can’t: Yes, Medicare does...

